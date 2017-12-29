Share This Post

Coors Light gives up Official Beer of NASCAR status

Denny Hamlin claims a Coors Light pole for the Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Nov. 17, 2017 (photo courtesy of Getty Images for NASCAR).

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR drivers will no longer go for Coors Light poles prior to races in 2018. The existing deal that makes Coors Light the Official Beer of NASCAR will expire Dec. 31, and parent Company MillerCoors is not renewing it. SportsBusiness Daily first reported the news that was confirmed by MillerCoors on Friday.

Coors Light became the Official Beer of NASCAR in 2008, replacing Anheuser-Busch’s Budweiser brand. The deal between NASCAR and MillerCoors also made Coors Light the sponsor of the Coors Light Pole Award in NASCAR’s national divisions. In six seasons of the 10-year deal, Coors Light sponsorship of the Pole Award included appearances of a Miss Coors Light. The Miss Coors Light program ended at the end of the 2015 season.

MillerCoors, though, is maintaining its relationship as a primary sponsor on the No. 2 Team Penske Ford of Brad Keselowski through its Miller Lite brand.

