Coronavirus-related rescheduling results in IndyCar/NASCAR doubleheader at Indianapolis

Kevin Harvick (4) runs up front in the 2019 Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speeday (photo courtesy of Getty Images for NASCAR).

By AMANDA VINCENT

Talk has circulated within the US motorsports community of a NASCAR Cup Series/NTT IndyCar Series doubleheader weekend. That phenomenon is expected to happen in 2020 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway as series reschedule races because of the postponement of races due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

NASCAR has yet to release a modified schedule but expects to return to action May 9 at Martinsville Speedway. Meanwhile, IndyCar released its modified schedule Thursday, including the GMR Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on July 4. The NASCAR Xfinity Series is scheduled to run the Indy road course for the first time July 4, and the Cup Series is slated to run its annual Brickyard 400 on the IMS oval the following day.

“For very good reason, this historic pairing will be circled on the calendar of every motorsports fan,” Indianapolis Motor Speedway President J. Douglas Boles said. “We appreciate our friends at NASCAR for their flexibility and support in this matter and will work with them on a memorable, exciting weekend of racing action.”

The GMR Grand Prix was originally scheduled for May 9. The Indianapolis 500, originally scheduled for May 24, has been rescheduled to Aug. 23.

“The Month of May at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is my favorite time of year, and like our fans, I am disappointed that we have had to reschedule the Indianapolis 500,” IMS owner Roger Penske said. “However, the health and safety of our event participants and spectators is our top priority, and we believe that postponing the event is the responsible decision with the conditions and restrictions we are facing. We will continue to focus on ways we can enhance the customer experience in the months ahead, and I’m confident we will welcome fans with a transformed facility and a global spectacle when we run the world’s greatest race.”

