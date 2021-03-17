COVID-detecting dogs on duty during Atlanta Motor Speedway race weekend

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR will expand its COVID-19 screening process for competitors for the upcoming Atlanta Motor Speedway race weekend that will include races for all three national series and culminate in Sunday’s running of the Folds of Honor QuickTrip 500 by the NASCAR Cup Series. The stock-car racing sanctioning body has informed teams Tuesday that COVID-detecting dogs will be used at Atlanta, according to a report from NBC Sports.

“We think that these dogs and this capability is going to allow us to rapidly confirm that all of those people entering the essential footprint on Sunday — that’s race teams, that’s NASCAR officials, that’s the vendors that work inside the garage — all those folks are COVID-free or not,” NASCAR Managing Director of Racing Operations Tom Bryant said, as quoted in a NASCAR.com article. “The ability to do that has kind of been the math problem that we have continuously tried to solve since March of last year.”

The dogs will be used to detect COVID-19 only in individuals with access to AMS’ garage and pit areas, not the limited number of fans entering the grandstands.

The dogs at work in Atlanta will be from 360 K9 Group, a company that has used a proprietary training method to train dogs to detect COVID-19. If a dog indicates an individual may have COVID-19, the person in question will undergo screening for the virus.

COVID-19 dogs have been used by NBA team Miami Heat.

