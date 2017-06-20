NASCAR Cup: BK Racing scales back, hires Alon Day for Sonoma

By AMANDA VINCENT

BK Racing will scale back to one entry for Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway and Alon Day will drive the car, making his Cup Series debut. Day will be the first Israeli to compete in a NASCAR premier series race when he takes the green-flag Sunday from behind the wheel of the No. 23 Toyota.

“Being the first Israeli who is going to race in NASCAR’s highest series is a dream come true,” Day said.

BK Racing usually fields two Toyotas, but between its No. 83 and No. 23 teams, the No. 23 is the only one with a charter after the race team sold one of its charters during the offseason.

Day will be the fourth driver to pilot the No. 23 this year. Gray Gaulding has been the primary driver of the car, but Joey Gase drove the car in the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February and Ryan Sieg drove it last weekend at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn.

“I like giving new drivers an opportunity, and Alon is a great road-course driver,” BK Racing owner Ron Devine said. “He has been successful in other series around the world and deserves a shot in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.”

Day made four NASCAR national series starts in 2016, two in the Xfinity Series and two in the Camping World Truck Series. Both his Xfinity Series starts came on road courses – Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington and Road America in Elkhardt Lake, Wis. Day’s best finish was a 13th at Mid-Ohio from behind the wheel of a car owned by Carl-Long.

Day is a member of the NASCAR Next program, the first member of the program from outside North America. Day’s selection for the program came as a result of his achievements in the NASCAR Euro Series. He is a regular in the Euro Series, and his stats for this year include a win at Brands Hatch Circuit on June 11. The 2017 is Day’s third season in the series. He won three races in each of the last two season in the Euro Series.

Day’s 2017 North American NASCAR plans also include the Cup Series race at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International, the second of two road-course races on the yearly Cup schedule, and select Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series races.

