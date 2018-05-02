Dale Earnhardt Jr. becomes dad

By AMANDA VINCENT

Amy Earnhardt, wife of retired Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., announced the birth of their first child, a daughter named Isla Rose Earnhardt, via a Twitter post Tuesday.

“She’s finally here! @DaleJr and I are officially parents to a beautiful baby girl, Isla Rose Earnhardt. It feels like a dream. The best dream ever,” she (@AmyEarnhardt) tweeted.

The retired driver responded with a tweet of his own:

“Everyone was right,” he (@DaleJr) tweeted. “It’s a new beginning. Now everything I do will be for her and Amy. So blessed.”

The baby was born Monday, the day after what would have been the 67th birthday of her grandfather, the late Dale Earnhardt.

The couple, married on Dec. 31, 2016, announced the pregnancy last October.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. retired as a full-time Cup Series driver at the end of the 2017. He continues to run a very limited schedule as a driver in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and is a co-owner of JR Motorsports, a multi-car Xfinity Series team, and is in his first year of a NASCAR broadcasting career for NBC Sports.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).