Dale Earnhardt Jr. plane crash attributed to pilot error

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – DECEMBER 05: Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Cassadee Pope attend the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards at Music City Center on December 05, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

The National Transportation Safety Board has completed its investigation of the Aug. 15, 2019, crash of a plane carrying Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his family in Elizabethton, Tenn. The NTSB attributed the crash to pilot error.

“The pilot’s continuation of an unstabilized approach despite recognizing associated cues and the flight crew’s decision not to initiate a go-around before touchdown, which resulted in a bounced landing, a loss of airplane control, a landing gear collapse, and a runway excursion,” the statement from the NTSB read. “Contributing to the accident was the pilot’s failure to deploy the speedbrakes during the initial touchdown, which may have prevented the runway excursion, and the pilot’s attempt to go around after deployment of the thrust reversers.”

Earnhardt was aboard the Cessna Citation Latitude on his way to Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway for a NASCAR race weekend there. Since retiring from full-time competition as a NASCAR Cup Series driver at the end of the 2017 season he has continued as a NASCAR Xfinity Series team owner and a broadcaster for NBC Sports.

The plane bounced twice on the runway at the Elizabethton airport and became engulfed in flames as it attempted to land. The plane skidded off the runway and crashed into a fence. None of the individuals on board — Earnhardt, his wife, daughter and two pilots — were seriously injured.

The initial NTSB report four days after the crash cited a failure of the plane’s landing gear as a cause of the crash.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).