Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s mother passes away

By AMANDA VINCENT

Brenda Jackson, the mother of former Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. and JR Motorsports co-owner and General Manager Kelley Earnhardt Miller, passed away after battling cancer, JR Motorsports, also co-owned by Earnhardt, on Monday. She was 65.

“I’m glad her suffering has ended and she can be at peace,” Earnhardt (@DaleJr) tweeted. “She would be in tears of happiness over the words of support and remembrance she’s been shown today. Our family appreciates it as well. She will live in our hearts forever.”

Jackson was married to NASCAR Hall of Famer and seven-time Cup Series champion, the late Dale Earnahrdt, from 1972 until 1977. She also was a daughter of legendary NASCAR race car fabricator, the late Robert Gee. Jackson worked as an accounting specialist for JR Motorsports between 2004 and 2019.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Piedmont Animal Rescue or Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell.

Other survivors include husband William Jackson Jr., step-daughter Meredith Davis, brothers Robert Gee and Jimmy Gee and six grandchildren.

“My mom, my biggest advocate and my friend…at peace that she’s at peace. No more suffering & no more pain…made new in the arms of Jesus, reunited w/ones she loves & as a believer I’ll be reunited w/ her one day,” Miller (@EarnhardtKelley) tweeted. “Thank you to all that are offering your prayers, hugs & support.”

