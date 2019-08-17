Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s plane crash blamed on collapsed landing gear

LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 30: NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. attends the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series awards at Wynn Las Vegas on November 30, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

The National Travel Safety Bureau (NTSB) has determined that collapsed landing gear resulted in the crash of a private plane carrying Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his family at the Elizabethton, Tenn., Municipal Airport on Thursday.

The plane ran off the runway and caught fire Thursday afternoon. None of the individuals on the plane — including Earnhardt, his wife Amy, daughter Isla, two pilot and the family dog — suffered major injuries. The Elizabethton airport was the intended destination ahead of the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway NASCAR race weekend that will culminate in Saturday night’s running of the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

“We were able to obtain surveillance footage from buildings around the area that include footage of the accident happening,” Senior Investigator Ralph Hicks said, as quoted in a Motorsport.com article. “It shows quite a bit. The airplane, basically, bounced at least twice before coming down hard on the right-wing landing gear. You can actually see the right-wing landing gear collapsing on the video. The airplane continued down the runway, off the end through a fence, and came to a stop on Highway 91.”

Earnhardt, who retired from competition as a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver at the end of the 2017 season, is co-owner of JR Motorsports, a team in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The Xfinity Series raced in Bristol on Friday night.

The plane was registered to JR Motorsports.

Earnhardt also is a broadcaster for NBC Sports, the network broadcasting the Xfinity and Cup Series races at Bristol. Earnhardt didn’t participate in the broadcasts, though. Instead, after being released from an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries, he returned home to North Carolina with his family.

