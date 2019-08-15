Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s plane crashes

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 17: Dale Earnhardt Jr. talks to Rick Hendrick in Victory Lane after the NASCAR Xfinity Series PowerShares QQQ 300 at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2018 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

A plane carrying former Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., his wife Amy, one-year-old daughter Isla and their dog crashed at the Elizabethton (Tenn.) Municipal Airport on Thursday. All individuals on board, also including two pilots, survived the crash, suffering only minor injuries, according to Kelley Earnhardt-Miller, Earnhardt’s sister.

“I can confirm Dale, Amy & Isla along with his two pilots were involved in a crash in Bristol TN this afternoon. Everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. We have no further information at this time. Thank you for your understanding,” Earnhardt-Miller (@EarnhardtKelley) tweeted.

Elizabethton is about 20 minutes from Johnson City, Tenn., one of the area’s tri-cities, also including Bristol and Kingsport. The plane ran off the end of the runway and caught fire at approximately 3:38 p.m. ET Thursday, according to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office.

The small plane was registered to JR Motorsports, the NASCAR Xfinity Series team co-owned by Earnhardt. The Xfinity Series races at nearby Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday night. Earnhardt, who retired from full-time competition as a Cup Series driver at the end of the 2017 season, also is a broadcaster for NBC Sports, the network broadcasting the Xfinity Series race at Saturday night’s Cup Series race, also at Bristol.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).