Dale Earnhardt Jr. to drive Indy 500 pace car

TALLADEGA, AL – OCTOBER 15: Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Mountain Dew Chevrolet, waves to the crowd on his driver introduction lap prior to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Alabama 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 15, 2017 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Retired Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been announced as the pace car driver for the 103rd Indianapolis 500, scheduled for Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. As a result, he’ll lead a field of 33 IndyCars to the initial green flag from behind the wheel of a Corvette Grand Sport.

Earnhardt also will be a part of NBC’s broadcast crew for the race. Since his retirement, Earnhardt has been a member of the NASCAR on NBC broadcast team.

“I was already excited to attend my first Indianapolis 500 with NBC Sports, but driving the pace car just takes it to another level,” Earnhardt said. “The Corvette Grand Sport is an awesome car, and it’s an honor to be asked to lead the field to the green flag. I’m proud to be a part of such a prestigious event at a place that means so much to racing history. This will be an experience that I’ll cherish forever.”

This year marks the second-consecutive year Earnhardt has served as an honorary pace car driver for a race at IMS. He drove a Camaro ZL1 pace car to the start of last year’s Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard NASCAR Cup Series race.

“It is exciting that Dale Earnhardt Jr. is going to lead the Indy 500 field to the green flag,” Chevrolet U.S. Vice President of Performance Vehicles and Motorsports Jim Campbell said. “With Dale joining the Indy 500 broadcast crew for the first time, pacing the field in the 2019 Corvette Grand Sport will give him a unique perspective to share with the viewers. We are honored that Dale will add Indy 500 Pace Car driver to his long legacy with Chevrolet.”

Earnhardt retired from competition as a Cup Series driver at the end of the 2017 season after 631-career series starts, resulting in 26 wins. He also is a two-time champion in the series now known as the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He continues to compete as a car owner in that series and sparingly as a driver. He made a single Xfinity Series start last year and plans to compete in the Xfinity Series race at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on Aug. 31.

“Dale Earnhardt Jr. is one of the most popular and respected drivers in American motorsports in recent decades, and he knows all about speed, passion and tradition at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway,” Indianapolis Motor Speedway President J. Douglas Boles said. “We knew he would enjoy his first Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge with the NBC Sports team, but driving the Chevrolet Corvette Pace Car will create an even more indelible memory for a lifetime.”

