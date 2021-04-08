David Gilliland Racing driver injured in car accident

By AMANDA VINCENT

Taylor Gray, who drives for David Gilliland Racing in multiple ARCA series was involved in a single-car accident Wednesday night in Statesville, N.C. He remains in stable condition at a local hospital, according to a statement from DGR on Thursday.

Gray is scheduled to make his NASCAR national-level debut in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Richmond Raceway on April 17. His status for that race is yet to be determined.

Gray has four ARCA starts, so far, in 2021 across the ARCA Menards Series and ARCA Menards East and West series. He has two top-fives in both of his ARCA Menards East races, so far, this season.

