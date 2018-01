Daytona International Speedway NASCAR Speedweeks schedule

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR and Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway recently released its schedule of on-track NASCAR activity for Daytona Speedweeks that will culminate in the Feb. 18 running of the Daytona 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 2018 season-opener. The NASCAR Xfinity and Camping World Truck series also will race the track, and Cup-specific activity also is slated to include the Advance Auto Parts Clash exhibition race Feb. 11 and Can-Am Duel Daytona 500 qualifying races on Feb. 15.

Below, is the complete schedule of NASCAR on-track activity for Speedweeks at Daytona International Speedway (all times ET):

Feb. 10

10:35-11:55 a.m. — Advance Auto Parts Clash practice

1:05-1:55 p.m. — Daytona 500 practice

3:05-3:55 p.m. — Daytona 500 practice

4:45 p.m. — ARCA Racing Series race

Feb. 11

12:15 p.m. — Daytona 500 front-row qualifying

3 p.m. — Clash

Feb. 15

11:35 a.m.-12:55 p.m. — Truck Series practice

2:25-3:25 p.m. — Truck Series practice

4:35-5:25 p.m. — Truck Series final practice

7 p.m. — Can-Am Duel 1

9 p.m. — Can-Am Duel 2

Feb. 16

12:05-12:55 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice

1:05-1:55 p.m. — Daytona 500 practice

2:05-2:55 p.m. — Xfinity Series final practice

3:05-3:55 p.m. — Daytona 500 practice

4:30 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying

7:30 p.m. Truck Series race

Feb. 17

9:35 a.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying

12:05-12:55 p.m. — Daytona 500 final practice

2:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race

Feb. 18

2:30 p.m. — Daytona 500

