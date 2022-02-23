Differences in series pit stops

AVONDALE, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 07: A crew member of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, driven by Kyle Larson reacts to a pit stop during the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway on November 07, 2021 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

SUBMITTED ARTICLE

Pitstops can make or break the race for many drivers and those who are used to the regulations of one racing series may find the approach taken by others more on the strange side – they’re such an important part of racing that there are even games designed and themed around just the pit stop portion of a race as a list of online casinos uk that offer racing themed games are growing too. But where can the biggest differences be seen between different racing series, and how may these differences in pact the time and speed?

Refueling plays a big role in time stopped – For some racing series like NASCAR, a good pitstop is around twelve seconds and anything longer typically means a driver’s race is over and refueling makes up part of the stop. Other motorsports like the F1 banned refueling over a decade ago and has had quite the marked impact on the stop time too as anything over three seconds is considered a slow stop – it isn’t just refueling that adds the difference in time, but it does certainly play a role as the sports that do require refueling will typically experience longer pit stop periods.

Crew size makes a big difference – A quick stop is always easier with more crew on the field, but in the name of safety and fairness many motorsports have started to cut back on the number of people allowed out in the pitlane at any one time. NASCAR is known for hiring former college athletes to bridge that gap as only five team members can get over the wall to the car, IndyCar allow for a couple more at 7, and other sports like F1 can have as many as 20 crew out in the pitlane at a time. It makes the 12 second NASCAR stops even more impressive when a tyre change for all four wheels and refuelling makes up part of the job.

Unique aspects of vehicle design matter – Sports like F1 have made efforts to make sure stops can be as fast as possible, one large wheel nut is used to secure the wheel to the car which makes the process of changing all four wheels extremely easy, but all four must be changed during a stop. NASCAR on the other hand has five different lug nuts per wheel to change, but not all four tyres must be changed each stop leading to big differences in vehicle design that also lend themselves to shorter, or longer pitstops.

Ultimately, the difference between the two-second stops and the shorter end and closer to thirty seconds on the longer end in some racing series isn’t all that big and shows the incredible talent of some pit crews to make the stops as fast as they’re able to do.