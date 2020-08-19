Different grid as NASCAR prepares for Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – AUGUST 16: Michael McDowell, driver of the #34 Chicago Pneumatic Ford, leads the field during the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling 235 at Daytona International Speedway on August 16, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

SUBMITTED ARTICLE

As NASCAR prepares to head back to the iconic Daytona circuit, fans can expect to see some big changes as the event looks to schedule around COVID-19 hot spots, but this does provide an opportunity for some interesting changes and that’s what we’re looking at seeing as Daytona will certainly provide an interesting race.

These upcoming changes will certainly lead to an exciting weekend for punters however, the different grid setup will certainly lead to a different race from the offset as the frontrunners may have the ability to get out ahead with a small advantage and the technical part of the road track will certainly benefit the more experienced drivers. Those looking to place a bet on the race on Daytona won’t have many previous results to rely on to influence any decision, and there will be an opportunity for many to win big on a surprise result. Many will be looking to get the Paddy Power offers, which is a risk free bet ahead of the event, which is set to prove hugely popular. On top of this, there are many different bonuses that can be used across a host of different sports, and then popular daily jackpot games.

For the first time in the tracks 61-year history, the course will be hosted on the Daytona International Speedway’s road course and will certainly lead to a different type of racing for all of the drivers – the 3.61 mile course features 14 turns with a mix between the high banked turns and a tight, technical infield section. The majority of current drivers don’t have much experience on the track’s road course too, this means there should be some exciting racing on the more technical sections as many of the drivers will be learning how best to tackle the infield section throughout the race.

There have also been some changes to the starting grid – previously the line-ups have been set by random draws, but the new structure draws on performances for individual races and results from season-long performances rather than leaving the starting spots up to chance – the math behind how the placements are decided may seem a little strange but in the example of Harvick – he finished first in his last race (1*0.5), first in owner points (1*0.35), and the second fastest lap last week in Michigan (2*0.15) giving a metric total of 1.15, comparing this to second starter Denny Hamlin with the same metrics for a total of 2.20 puts Harvick in front. The system working more on merit does make sense and there will be many that hopes it sticks around as it provides a much more stable approach to the starting grid, but there also have been other concerns that it could lead to issues seen in other motorsports such as F1 where the faster teams regularly sit upfront, and often win the races because of that.

The race will take place over this weekend, and many drivers are seemingly very excited for the different challenge that is presented from the different track, a successful race here could very well see the more technical tracks be more desired from fans and drivers alike and could set a new precedent in NASCAR as a whole once the pandemic is over and a more rigid schedule is put back in place.