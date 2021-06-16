Different types of NASCAR betting

DOVER, DELAWARE – MAY 16: William Byron, driver of the #24 Axalta Chevrolet, leads the field during the NASCAR Cup Series Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway on May 16, 2021 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

SUBMITTED ARTICLE

With big changes to the online space making online betting and online gambling as a whole much easier across the US as a number of different states are starting to introduce change as the likes of sports betting in Colorado has become one of the recent states to see a change, this also means that there may be a wave of new bettors who may not have had any opportunities to do so before. Everyone knows that you can bet on who you believe may be the race winner, but there are a huge range of other options too with their own different betting strategies to help secure a win too.

Matchup bets – One of the more popular betting options particularly for fans just getting into motorsports, as they give the ability to wager on two different drivers regardless of where the rest of the field finish – if your matchup driver finishes 20th and the other 21st, you win the bet. Odds are often determined by pairings made from off-track rivalries for example, so can often make great bets if you’re a little more knowledgeable about on-track racing ability, and betting against more aggressive drivers on difficult tracks like Talladega which have a higher chance of an accident being caused, you can often bump up your own winning percentage.

Futures bets – These types of bets are common across many different sporting events with horse racing being the most common seen here – you’re typically betting on who’s going to win the season long championship and have to bet well in advance often before any races have taken place. Some operators will allow changes in bet during the season, but not all, so be wary of that – although getting in early can net you some great odds. Understanding the way, the season races is important, a driver could win eery race in the playoffs but still lose one and be out of the runnings and understanding potential rule changes could save a headache down the line too.

Pole and Fastest lap bets – These are common in other motorsports like Formula 1 too, although can be done much more reliably in other sports. Pole position bets are just as it sounds, you’ll be betting who may end up at the front of a grid for the start of the race. Fastest lap bets are as simple as they sound too, whoever secures the fastest lap – the tip here is not necessarily to look for race winners but those who keep good pace and don’t rely on other cars to succeed, some who stay back and avoid the wrecks can often be the fastest lap of the race or the driver taking pole, harder to predict but don’t always rely on the favourites too.