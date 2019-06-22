Do NASCAR fans want wins taken away or not?

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – JUNE 06: Brett Moffitt, driver of the #24 Central Plains Cement Company Chevrolet, and Ross Chastain, driver of the #38 Niece Equipment Chevrolet, stand in the garage during practice for the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 400 at Texas Motor Speedway on June 06, 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

NASCAR fans sure are a fickle lot. If that wasn’t already obvious, it definitely became obvious with Ross Chastain’s disqualification after finishing first in the M&Ms 200 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Iowa Speedway in Newton on June 16. Here’s why.

A vocal segment of the fan base cried “foul” when Chastain finished first, only to have that win taken away moments later when his truck failed post-race inspection. Upon the inspection failure of Chastain’s No. 44 Niece Motorsports truck, Brett Moffitt, who finished second, was declared the winner.

But let’s back up just a minute. Isn’t this what the collective of fans asked for? I’m pretty sure that fans, disgruntled by “encumbered” wins asked NASCAR to begin taking away wins when cars failed post-race inspections.

In response to those fans, among others, NASCAR declared a crackdown on failed post-race inspections ahead of the start of the season, declaring that wins would be taken away if cars failed inspection. I’m pretty sure that announcement was met with loud applause.

What happened between then and June 16? To that point, all first-place finishers in all NASCAR national-level races managed to get through inspection, until Chastain’s truck at Iowa. Somebody had to be first, I guess. Chastain and his Niece Motorsports team, unfortunately for them, were first. When it comes to rule-creation and implementation, should it matter who the violator(s) is/are? No, rules are rules, and the same rules should apply to everybody.

So what gives?

Did fans only NASCAR to crack down on heavy hitters like public enemy number one, Kyle Busch? Other power players like Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick? Well, folks, they’ve, apparently, kept their noses clean. I guess the fanbase didn’t count on a smaller team being the first hit by the new, tougher stance. Still, rules are rules.

I get it, Chastain and Niece Motorsports are kind of a feel-good story — the story of a driver who bounced back after losing a top-flight NASCAR Xfinity Series deal with a top-tier team (Chip Ganassi Racing) with little Truck-Series-team-that-could, Niece Motorsports. He gave his fellow-competitors a head start, of sorts, by declaring his eligibility for the Truck Series championship late and looked to have completed the first task of winning a race for a playoff berth. That failed inspection was a sizable speed bump in the road to a possible title, but it wasn’t a derailing pothole.

Again, shouldn’t the same rules and same penalties apply across the board, be the violator a high-profile driver/team or an underfunded against-all-odds competitor? I think so.

Be careful what you wish for. NASCAR fans got what they wished for, and apparently, they don’t want it now. Or maybe they just don’t want it for everybody. Or maybe they changed their minds. I don’t know what the deal is.

