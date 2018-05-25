DraftKings fantasy NASCAR top performers: Coca-Cola 600

SUBMITTED ARTICLE

Kyle Busch – If you’re asking yourself, will Kyle Busch finally get the monkey off his back and win at Charlotte, don’t. This is Fantasy NASCAR. Wins are overrated; they do not mean that much at DraftKings. Expensive drivers need to lead laps and run fast laps (fast laps usually correlates with leading laps due to clean air and lack of traffic to navigate). Busch starts the Coca-Cola 600 on the pole and his biggest threat is starting last. Rowdy will score a bunch of points to begin the race.

Kevin Harvick – Everyone will play Kevin Harvick on Sunday. Let’s conservatively estimate his total fantasy NASCAR points. A fourth place finish seems fair. That’s 40 finishing position points. Moving from 39th to 4th is 35 place differential points. That’s 75 points, if he does not lead a lap or run a fast lap, but he will at the very least run fast laps. Harvick has run 20% of the fast laps this season, and that number includes plate races. The number at real races is probably closer to 30%. Let’s be conservative and say that he runs 10% of the green flag fast laps. That’s 35 fast laps (350 of the 400 laps go green), or 17.5 fast lap points. A conservative estimate gives Harvick 92.5 fantasy points at DraftKings. You must roster him.

Alex Bowman – In qualifying, he got cute. Everyone else was running the middle to higher groove, so Bowman went full sheep. The result was that Bowman did not make it out of the first round of qualifying, and a top 15 car is starting 27th. If Alex Bowman finishes 14th, he earns 43 fantasy points.That’s not enough to win the grand prize, but it will help daily fantasy NASCAR players win money. If Bowman squeezes into the top 10, then he could be a part of the winning lineup. Bowyer is a better option if you’re looking for a top 10, but his price tag is prohibitive.