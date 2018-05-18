DraftKings fantasy NASCAR top performers – Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race at Charlotte

Kevin Harvick – No one has any idea of what to expect this weekend. There have been rumors flying around all week about the speed of the stock car at Charlotte. The consensus is that the All-Star race will be similar to a plate race. DraftKings has priced the drivers in this way. That being said, we just don’t know. Kevin Harvick is very cheap, and he’s the best driver in the best car in NASCAR. If anyone is going to figure out this new rules package, it will be Rodney Childers and the #4 SHR team.

Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. – One million dollars will make the All-Star race the most aggressive plate race ever. Stenhouse is the most aggressive plate racer ever. How could we forget the wrecks and wrecks caused by Ricky at the Speedweeks in Daytona. Stenhouse won at Daytona and Talladega last year, and finished 5th at Talladega this year. His plate racing prowess is not a secret, but neither is his propensity to tear up cars. Stenhouse has a slight edge this week. He’s aggressive on restarts, and there will be plenty. His crew chief, Brian Pattie, is a gambler on pit road, and there will be plenty of cuations. Stenhouse could win you a lot of money or lose you a lot of money this weekend.

Chase Elliott – He has not qualified for the All-Star race. Elliott must race his way in by winning one of the three stages in the All-Star open or win the fan vote. If he cannot secure a spot in the All-Star race, then he should just quit. Call it a season, and comeback when Hendrick figures out the new Chevy. If Elliott does qualify for the race, then you’re going to get a low owned driver that separates your team from your competitors team. Most players will gravitate towards drivers that were originally in the race because they do not want to wait until the last minute to build their teams. Elliot can easily has a big fantasy day. All-Star open qualifiers start the All-Star race in the back of the field, and in chaotic plate races, the cars that start in the back earn a lot of place differential points.

