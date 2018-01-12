Driver lineup, itinerary for NASCAR Fan Appreciation Day released

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Fan Appreciation Day is scheduled to be held at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, N.C., on Jan. 20, the day following the official inductions of the 2018 class that includes Red Byron, Ray Evernham, Robert Yates, Ron Hornaday Jr. and Ken Squier. Admission into the Hall of Fame will be free of charge for the Fan Appreciation Day.

Surviving members of the 2018 NASCAR Hall of Fame induction class, along with some current and future NASCAR stars, will participate in autograph and question-and-answer sessions throughout the day on Jan. 20 at the Hall. While admission to the Hall of Fame and the autograph and Q&A sessions will be free, tickets will be required for most of the sessions. Those tickets may be obtained from the Hall’s website (NASCARhall.com), beginning at 10 a.m. ET Saturday. Fans will be limited to up to two tickets for one of the sessions featuring current Cup, Xfinity and Truck series drivers.

The Q&A and autograph session featuring new Hall of Fame inductees will be open only to Hall of Fame members. Two autograph and Q&A sessions featuring NASCAR Next (up-and-coming) drivers will not require advance tickets.

Below, is the session schedule for 2018 NASCAR Fan Appreciation Day (all times ET):

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP, XFINITY AND CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES DRIVERS

9 a.m. Q&A/9:30-10:30 a.m. autograph — Paul Menard, Cole Custer, Justin Haley

10 a.m. Q&A/10:30-11:30 a.m. autograph — Kyle Larson, Matt Tifft, Noah Gragson

11 a.m. Q&A/11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. autograph — William Byron, Elliott Sadler, Michael Annett

Noon Q&A/12:30-1:30 p.m. autograph — Martin Truex Jr., Chase Elliott, Spencer Gallagher, Cody Coughlin

1:30 p.m. Q&A/2-3 p.m. autograph — Ryan Blaney, Ryan Reed, John Hunter Nemechek

2:30 p.m. Q&A/3-4 p.m. autograph — Alex Bowman, Dalton Sargeant

3:30 p.m. Q&A/4-5 p.m. autograph — Tyler Reddick, Joey Gase

NASCAR NEXT DRIVERS

10:20 a.m. Q&A/11-11:40 a.m. autograph — Harrison Burton, Hailie Deegan, Chase Purdy, Zane Smith

11:20 a.m. Q&A/11:50 a.m.-12:30 p.m. autograph — Chase Cabre, Todd Gilliland, Riley Herbst, Cayden Lapcevich, Ty Majeski

NASCAR HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES

10:40 a.m. Q&A/9-10 a.m. autograph — Ray Evernham, Ron Hornaday Jr., Ken Squier

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).