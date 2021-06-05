Eight rarely known facts about NASCAR race cars

DOVER, DELAWARE – MAY 16: William Byron, driver of the #24 Axalta Chevrolet, leads the field during the NASCAR Cup Series Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway on May 16, 2021 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

NASCAR is the most amazing sport in the world. When it comes to festive, adrenaline-fueled events, NASCAR is unparalleled in its excitement and entertainment. With over 1,500 races across 100 tracks, the world’s most popular spectator sport is a cheering bonanza; it’s the second most-watched sport in America, right after the NFL.

What is it about this sport that makes it so popular with so many people? There are so many interesting facts about NASCAR that even aficionados may not know them all.

1. Specialized Windshield

Each NASCAR windshield is made of Lexan, a specialized polycarbonate that is also the material used on fighter-plane canopies. The material is soft but very durable, which means it doesn’t shatter when hit by objects. Instead, the object dents, scratches, or embeds itself in the windshield, keeping the driver safe. To prevent scratches and damage to the Lexan windshield, NASCAR pit teams place durable and adhesive films over the windshields that are clear as glass. At the end of each race, the film is peeled off and replaced.

2. The Cars Go Faster Than You Think!

We all know that NASCAR cars are fast and heavy, but their true speeds are remarkable. While the average NASCAR vehicle can weigh no less than 3,400 pounds, these speed demons can reach upward of 200 mph. It’s the distance these cars cover that’s truly impressive, and how that distance factors into this unbelievable speed: at 200 mph, NASCAR cars cover the entire length of a football field in one second.

Big NASCAR engines summon 1000 horsepower, which pushes these crazy cars past incredible speeds. While each car’s weight and horsepower are all matched to ensure the even sport, it’s drivers that determine how the speed of each vehicle is handled.

3. NASCAR Tires Are Really Heavy

The weight of each NASCAR vehicle improves the car’s stability when driving at these dangerously high speeds. The weight of the tires alone on each car is 50 pounds each. That means that of the 3,400 pounds each car weighs, 200 of that alone is on the tires. This weight is supported by very powerful engines that push these heavy cars up to their incredible 200 mph speed. Since those trusty people in the pit change the tires so quickly and efficiently it may seem unbelievable that each tire can weigh so much. Like the drivers, the pit crews at NASCAR must stay in peak physical condition to handle this!

4. NASCAR Oil Is Different Too

NASCAR cars use about three times as much oil as your standard road vehicle. These powerful engines consume a ton of oil since they’re designed to churn out as much power as possible. Since NASCAR vehicles run at about 1000 horsepower during each race, a lot of specialized oil is needed to properly lubricate these moving parts.

Since each car runs 200 laps, this huge stress on the oil means it must be changed regularly for the engine to run optimally. The oil is changed during stops and is handled by the pit crew.

5. Transmission

While you might think that NASCAR vehicles use several different gears based on their ridiculous speeds, they only handle a four-speed manual in each car. NASCAR drivers don’t use a clutch as they change gears, and they don’t change gears much because they drive at such a high speed and most often in a single gear. These transmission systems are an entirely different beast than what we’re used to in our own cars.

Unlike your average road car which has a speed gauge, NASCAR drivers themselves are trained to gauge their speed based on the sound and feel of the car. They must understand their vehicles in the same way that everyday drivers do, only where we have nobs and meters these NASCAR drivers have intuition.

6. NASCAR Cars Use Specially Modified Fuel

Your basic NASCAR engine is a 5.8-liter V8. This engine is much, much bigger than the average road car because of the immense power it creates. Because of this, it must use a specialized fuel that is purer than average and specifically made for NASCAR vehicles by a refinery. This specialized, modified fuel is called 98 Octane. The 98 Octane is used in all NASCAR vehicles regardless of where the fuel is sponsored from or if the NASCAR teams are different.

Without this specialized fuel, the cars wouldn’t work! NASCAR vehicles can hold 22 gallons of gas, and the gas itself weighs almost 100 pounds at full capacity, though NASCAR teams don’t get to measure how many gallons of fuel goes into the car.

7. NASCAR Engines Die Quickly

The engine of your average vehicle lasts for years. If you take care of your car and get it serviced regularly, you can expect up to three decades of use before your engine loses the horsepower it was initially created to produce. NASCAR engines last only one race! After 200 laps in the Daytona 500, the engine is worn beyond use, and can no longer provide the full power necessary to maintain those insane speeds. The engines are usually serviced and rebuilt between each NASCAR race. These are serious upgrades from the performance engine parts that are used in your typical car!

In cases of serious mechanical damage during a race, the engine can be changed out. Only one version of the engine is used for the entire season, and NASCAR teams usually change the engine version at the end of every year when the season concludes. These changes are made to improve the car and enhance total efficiency.

8. That Roll Cage

Every NASCAR race car design is driven by two distinct factors: safety and performance. The ideal vehicle delivers on performance, which is necessary to win races and to protect the driver in the event of a high-speed crash. The essential element for surviving an accident is removing kinetic energy slowly from the driver’s body. The car’s structure is designed to crush and, absorb energy, allows safety devices such as airbags and seat belts time to slow down the driver’s body. The front and rear clips of each NASCAR vehicle, built from thin steel tubing, are designed to crush in when the car hits another vehicle or the wall. The roll cage of the vehicle is built stronger, to maintain its integrity during any crash and to ultimately protect the driver.

NASCAR race cars are amazing vehicles that blow the competition away. While many of us remain envious that people can drive such incredible-speed vehicles, that doesn’t mean we should eschew the safety of our driving habits or lax on the upkeep of our vehicles! If you want to maintain the health of your car (and make sure it far outlasts any NASCAR vehicle) you should make sure to regularly service your vehicle so that it lasts far beyond 200 laps.

