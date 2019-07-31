Eldora Speedway voted NASCAR’s best track

ROSSBURG, OH – JULY 18: Matt Crafton, driver of the #88 Menards/Ideal Door Ford, and Grant Enfinger, driver of the #98 Protect The Harvest Ford, lead a pack of trucks during a qualifying race for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Eldora Dirt Derby at Eldora Speedway on July 18, 2018 in Rossburg, Ohio. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Eldora Speedway, the Rossburg, Ohio, dirt track owned by retired NASCAR driver Tony Stewart, doesn’t host the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR premier series, but still, it was voted NASCAR’s top track in a poll taken by USA Today. The track hosts its yearly NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race, the Eldora Dirt Derby, on Thursday night.

The newspaper published the top-10 tracks on its website. Eldora was the only track among the 10 that doesn’t host at least one Cup Series race per season. Watkins Glen International, the road course in Watkins Glen, N.Y., that hosts NASCAR’s other two national series (Cup and Xfinity) this week, was voted second-best NASCAR track. WGI was the only road course on the list.

The top-10 tracks were chosen from among 20 nominees selected by a panel of experts and some of the newspaper’s “10Best” feature editors. Below, is the top-10:

1. Eldora Speedway

2. Watkins Glen International

3. Daytona (Fa.) International Speedway

4. New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon

5. Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif.

6. Atlanta Motor Speedway

7. Dover (Del.) International Speedway

8. Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway

9. ISM (formerly Phoenix International) Raceway

10. Martinsville (Va.) Speedway

