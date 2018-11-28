Elliott Sadler, Noah Gragson most popular in NASCAR Xfinity, Truck series

By AMANDA VINCENT
Elliott Sadler and Noah Gragson were named 2018 Most Popular Drivers in the NASCAR Xfinity and Camping World Truck series, respectively.
This year marks the third-consecutive season and the fourth time, overall, Sadler has been voted Most Popular Driver in the Xfinity Series. The 2018 season also is Sadler’s last as a full-time NASCAR driver, as he announced his retirement earlier this year, effective at the end of the season that concluded Nov. 17 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Sadler’s third-straight win of the award is the seventh-straight for a JR Motorsports drivers, following Chase Elliott in 2014 and 2015, Regan Smith in 2013 and Danica Patrick in 2012. Sadler won the award in 2011 as a driver for Kevin Harvick Inc. in his return to the series after several seasons in the NASCAR Cup Series.
Sadler posted 14 top-fives and 24 top-10 finishes in the 33 races of 2018. He wound up fifth in the season-ending standings after being eliminated in the “round of eight” round of the playoffs.
Gragson will replace Sadler in JRM’s No. 1 car in the Xfinity Series in 2019, leaving the Truck Series after two full seasons as a driver for Kyle Busch Motorsports. He finished second to champion Brett Moffitt in the 2018 end-of-season Truck Series standings.
Gragson claimed one win in 2018 at Kansas Speedway. He also finished in the top-five eight times and in the top-10 17 times in 23 races.
Sadler and Gragson officially will be awarded Dec. 8 in Charlotte, North Carolina, during the Xfinity and Truck series’ joint awards banquet.
