Everything you need to know about NASCAR

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 03: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Busch Beer/Ducks Unlimited Ford, and Erik Jones, driver of the #20 Sport Clips Toyota, lead the field to turn one at the start of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on November 03, 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the largest racing organization in the US. It features many skilled drivers and attracts large crowds from all over the world. Some of the most famous NASCAR races are the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series.

How It All Began

The first NASCAR race was held in 1948 at Daytona Beach, Fla. Started by Bill France, NASCAR races gradually became more and more famous. Right now, these races are broadcasted in 100 different countries worldwide.



There are a lot of famous NASCAR drivers that everyone adores like Dale Earnhardt, David Pearson, Jeff Gordon, and Bobby Allison. However, there is only one true “KING” – known as Richard Petty.

NASCAR Race Flags and Their Meaning



During a NASCAR race, an official flagman waves different colored flags at the drivers as they pass by. Each flag is used for a different purpose highlighted below.



Green Flag: Green flag means go. The flagman waves it to start the race.

Yellow Flag: A Yellow flag is used to indicate caution. It means that there has been an accident or some debris on the track. Whenever drivers see this flag, they slow down and drive cautiously until the track is cleared.

Red Flag: Red flag is used whenever the weather conditions get poor, and the track is not safe for racing anymore. After seeing this flag, the drivers must stop racing and gather at a safe point.

Black Flag: A Black flag is waved at a certain driver. It is used in the case that the driver is no longer eligible to take part in the race.

White Flag: This flag is used to indicate that the race leader is on his last lap.

Checkered Flag: This flag is used when the leading driver crosses the finish lines and wins the race.

What Should You Bring to a NASCAR Race



NASCAR races can be a lot of fun for a racing enthusiast. If you are looking to go to your first ever NASCAR race, here are a couple of things you must bring with you.



Even if you have the best seat on the track, binoculars are a must when it comes to NASCAR races. Binoculars make it easier for you to see your favorite drivers, teams, and cars on the track.



If you are going with your family, earplugs are a must. NASCAR races can get a bit noisy. Where the “vroom” of a car is music to the ears of race enthusiasts, it can also be a bit frustrating.

You should also bring a radio if you want to listen to what’s going on during the race.



And above all, bring water bottles with you. There have been a lot of cases of heat strokes in the stands, and you don’t want to be one of them.