Exciting opportunities in NASCAR

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA – JUNE 10: Cars race during the NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway on June 10, 2020 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

SUBMITTED ARTICLE

As sporting events begin to return across the world, a host of new and exciting opportunities come alongside that change despite some restrictions that may be in place such as restricted fan attendance – the NASCAR organization has been marred a little in controversy recently namely as a couple of drivers would shine a bad light through an experience on iRacing, and most recently some trouble with recent events. Despite this, there are a number of changes that have already been seen and could be made moving forward across motorsport in general.

Changes in broadcast – This is an area that has already seen change, gaps in broadcasting have been filled with different driver interviews, particularly seen recently after a lead driver crashed out early and had an instagram post be used as a broadcasting opportunity. Usually these gaps would be filled with shots of the crowd, and as such these sorts of gaps need to be filled, this is likely to be seen across all motorsport as F1 is also set to return shortly, and may learn lessons from what NASCAR does here.

Trying new angles – This also provides an opportunity for trying some new things to enhance viewer experience, some that had been previously mentioned was perhaps trying out some new camera angles – currently the driver cams provide a nice insight to what’s happening inside the cockpit, this is also true for other motorsports such as F1, but now there’s an opportunity to see if this experience can be enhanced by moving around some tried and tested angles. It may seem an unsettling notion with so many eyes watching, but could serve as a benefit.

A good time for punters – As true as this across all sporting events, NASCAR and motorsport has a whole provides a great opportunity for punters to get involved and start betting once again – with so many events looking to get started at the same time, a good indication of how well performance is going can be seen through this measurement, similar to what can be seen in combat sports.

There have been some recent changes that may impact this – in the UK this has been seen with regulation change as credit card betting was recently banned, and the introduction of an initiative called Gamstop which had been aimed at reducing the number of problem gamblers was also made mandatory for operators or be at risk of losing their gaming license. Luckily there have been a growing number of sites registering outside of the UK and outside of Gamstop, you can find them here as the number continues to grow, providing a great opportunity for many to get ahead as odds start to become available.

There will be plenty of eyes on NASCAR in the coming weeks as the first motorsport to really get underway again, especially as F1 is soon due back. If NASCAR is able to carve out its own path with exciting changes, and may set a precedent for others to follow.