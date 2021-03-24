Exclusion of Timmy Hill from eNASCAR race a head-scratching mistake

** EDITOR’S NOTE: Since publication of this blog post, Austin Cindric has given up his opportunity to compete in Wednesday night’s eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race at the virtual Bristol Motor Speedway dirt track to Timmy Hill. **

Okay, I’m getting on this #LetTimmyRace bandwagon. In case you don’t know what that’s all about, Timmy Hill, who won a race a race in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series during NASCAR’s coronavirus-related hiatus in 2020 isn’t invited to compete in the virtual series this year. Or at least he doesn’t have a spot in Wednesday night’s race at the virtual Bristol Motor Speedway dirt track.

Honesty, I’m not sure I’ll be paying much attention to the series this time around. It was a nice distraction to the goings-on of 2020 and filled a void filled by a lack of racing during the suspension of racing last year, but real-world racing is back. Even so, I’ve taken an interest in Hill being on the outside looking in this time around.

It’s my understanding that the 36 chartered teams have invitations to compete on the virtual Bristol dirt Wednesday night. If eligibility stopped there, I, honestly, wouldn’t give a thought to the drivers on the outside looking in. But here’s the rub. Kevin Harvick doesn’t want to compete in the event, so he chose to transfer his invitation to Ryan Preece and the No. 37 JTG-Daugherty Racing team. That, obviously, puts the non-chartered No. 37 team in.

Where’s the love for Hill and his team? After all, we’re talking a series race winner, here. Not only that, Hill finished in the top-three in all but one of the seven virtual races last year.

Is my gripe with Harvick, or his No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing team for that matter, for passing an invitation along to Preece an his team? Nope. It’s with NASCAR. If Harvick is opting out, NASCAR should put series event winner Hill in. That’s NASCAR’s responsibility.

Oh, and by the way, Brad Keselowski’s not participating, either. His No. 2 Team Penske team is, though, replacing Keselowski with Austin Cindric, who is competing in Cup part-time.

I’m not for making concessions to get certain drivers in when it comes to real-world NASCAR racing, but I look at this eNASCAR series as a fun extracurricular type of thing. The rules can be loosened up a little, I think. Actually, NASCAR is making concessions, of sorts, expanding the race field to 38 to give spots to Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Clint Bowyer, who don’t even race in the Cup Series anymore. After all, they’re popular, do they may bring more eyes to the series.

The more I think about it, this has the look of Hill being excluded, simply because he’s not part of the so-called in crowd.

As I write this post, I notice that Cindric seems to be giving up his opportunity to fill-in for Keselowski in the event to Hill to #LetTimmyRace. That’s a noble gesture, and we’ll see if it happens. Still, I think it’s a travesty (okay, so maybe travesty is a slight exaggeration) that another driver has to give up his opportunity to get Hill into the event.

Shame on you NASCAR! #LetTimmyRace

