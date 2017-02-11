F1: 2017 season preview

By CLIFF ALAN

While the sport of racing is always going to be entertaining to watch, nothing can top the excitement created by Formula One racing. Formula One does not care about making its cars look practical. Its cars are only designed to go fast and excite the millions of fans around the world. Here is a preview of the upcoming 2017 F1 season, set to begin March 26th at the Australian Grand Prix.

F1 is always striving to make changes in the off-season that make its races more competitive and entertaining, and this year is no different. The upcoming 2017 season will see some of the most drastic changes to the sport in a long time. The cars have undergone a number of technical and physical changes that are designed to increase speeds on the track.

The technical experts predict that overall lap time will decrease by four to five seconds during the 2017 F1 season. Most of this time will be cut while the cars are cornering. The technical changes are expected to increase cornering speeds up to 40 km/hr. A full list of the technical changes coming to F1 this year can be found here

In addition to the huge technical changes, there will also be some minor changes to the schedule this year. The Chinese Grand Prix and Bahrain Grand Prix have switched places on the calendar, so the second race of the season will now be held in Shanghai. There will also be one less race than last year. The German Grand Prix has been removed from the 2017 schedule

While F1 expects all of the changes to create a more competitive season, it is hard to bet against the Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport team. In a season where their former architect Ross Brawn was brought on to be the new sporting boss for F1, Mercedes is expected to have another successful season. It has dominated Formula One the last three years, and it does not look ready to slow down anytime soon. The dominant team found a way to win 18 of the 21 races last year, so it will be a major surprise if it’s two drivers do not dominate in 2017. The only thing that may hold back the impressive Mercedes team is the shocking change to the race team. Nico Rosberg, surprisingly, retired after winning the 2016 Formula 1 season, so he will be replaced by Valtteri Bottas.

Replacing Rosberg with Bottas should only cement Lewis Hamilton’s spot as the clear favorite entering the upcoming season. Bottas has never won an F1 race, so it is hard to expect him to lead the most dominant race team in the sport. Hamilton has proven that he can adapt to anything on the racetrack, so nothing should stop him from getting his fourth Formula One championship this year.

No matter what happens this year, it is safe to say that F1 fans can expect another exciting season. If the technical changes work as expected, the best auto racing league in the world is only going to get better in 2017.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autorcngdaily)