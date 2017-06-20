F1: 2018 schedule features tripleheader

The return of the French and German Grands Prix in 2018 prompted some headaches for F1′s chiefs in trying to fit in enough races into their traditional slots in the calendar.

But in a draft schedule released following a meeting of the FIA’s World Motor Sport Council in Geneva, France has been handed a June 24 slot and will be followed on subsequent weekends by the Red Bull Ring and Silverstone events.

It means there will be no clash between F1 and the Le Mans 24 Hours, although the French Grand Prix will take place just a week after the endurance classic.

