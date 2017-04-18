F1: Bernie Ecclestone wants lower fees for promoters

Bernie Ecclestone says that new F1 owners Liberty should cut the fees that promoters pay to host races, amid fears that events will be lost because governments no longer want to subsidize them.

The former F1 Group CEO, who set up all the current deals himself over the years, now believes that promoters are paying too much to host races, and that the costs could prove to be unsustainable for some events.

“The only thing that would be good for everyone, I think, would be if we could charge the promoters a lot less money,” Ecclestone told Motorsport.com.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE