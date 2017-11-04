F1: Felipe Massa retires again

FROM RACER.COM

Felipe Massa has announced he will retire from Formula 1 for a second time at the end of this season amid uncertainty over the Williams driver line-up.

The Brazilian originally retired last season as Williams opted to pair Lance Stroll with Valtteri Bottas for 2017, but was tempted to return when Bottas was signed by Mercedes as a replacement for 2016 drivers’ champion Nico Rosberg. Massa has enjoyed a solid season, scoring 36 points, but was leapfrogged by Stroll for the first time in the drivers’ championship as a result of the Canadian rookie’s sixth place in Mexico.

