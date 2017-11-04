F1: Ferrari threatens withdrawal

FROM RACER.COM

Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne has issued a threat to withdraw the team from Formula 1 following the meeting in which the sport’s future power unit plans were outlined.

The meeting on Tuesday saw the FIA and F1 reveal proposals to stick with a V6 turbocharged power unit beyond 2020 but remove the MGU-H and simplify a number of areas in order to reduce the cost and make it easier for new manufacturers to enter the sport. The response from the manufacturers currently involved has been largely negative, with Marchionne warning Ferrari would not remain in the sport if it isn’t happy with the regulations.

