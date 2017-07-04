F1: FIA investigates Vettel, Hamilton clash

FROM MOTORSPORT.COM

The FIA has decided to hold a formal investigation into whether or not further action is required against Sebastian Vettel following his controversial clash with Lewis Hamilton behind the safety car at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Amid ongoing suggestions that motor racing’s governing body was not satisfied with the 10-second stop-go penalty handed to Vettel for his part in the move, the FIA confirmed on Wednesday that the situation was being looked into again.

