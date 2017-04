F1: Force India owner arrested

Force India F1 team owner Vijay Mallya was arrested in London on Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police has confirmed.

India had lodged a formal request for Mallya to be extradited on February 8 under the Extradition Treaty between India and the UK.

Mallya is facing charges of fraud and conspiracy in India over a loan to his now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines business.

