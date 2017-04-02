F1: future holds cheaper noise

Formula 1 looks set to ditch the current turbo hybrid power units in favour of cheaper and noisier engines from 2021, following a meeting to discuss new rules in Paris on Friday.

FIA president Jean Todt met with F1’s current manufacturers, plus representatives from outside the sport including the Volkswagen Group, to discuss whether or not grand prix racing should look at a different type of power unit in the future.

Following those discussions, a broad agreement was reached about a new path for F1 to follow, which will likely result in abandoning the 1.6-litre turbo hybrid units – even though some of the technology may remain.

