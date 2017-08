F1: Haas Formula 1 gets new sporting director

FROM MOTORSPORT.COM

Dave O’Neill is leaving his role as sporting director of the Haas Formula 1 team with Renault race team coordinator Geoff Simmonds set to replace him, Motorsport.com understands.

O’Neill joined Haas late in 2014, tasked with setting up the team to join the F1 grid in 2016 and assuming responsibility for the day-to-day operational management of the track staff.

