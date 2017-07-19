F1: halo introduced in 2018

FROM RACER.COM

The FIA has confirmed the Halo will be introduced to Formula 1 in 2018, following last weekend’s test of the Shield cockpit protection device.

Sebastian Vettel tested the Shield during FP1 at the British Grand Prix but complained the device made him feel dizzy due to some distortion from the curved canopy-like concept. After Christian Horner’s warning that more development time would be needed, a meeting of the F1 Strategy Group on Wednesday saw the Halo confirmed as the device that will be introduced next year to provide additional protection.

