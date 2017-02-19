F1: James Allison joins Mercedes

Mercedes has announced the arrival of James Allison as its new technical director, following the departure of Paddy Lowe.

Allison is one of the most highly-rated technical figures in Formula 1, following successful spells at both Renault and Ferrari. During his time with both outfits, Allison won multiple world championships, including as part of the team with which Michael Schumacher won five consecutive drivers’ titles. Most recently he was technical director at Maranello but left the role in July of last year, and has now been confirmed as joining Mercedes on March 1.

With Mercedes announcing Lowe’s departure last month, Allison takes on the newly-created role of technical director instead of Lowe’s title of executive director (technical). As a result, Allison will report directly to Toto Wolff as the leader of the technical team.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE