F1: Jenson Button fills-in for Fernando Alonso in Monaco Grand Prix

Jenson Button will stand in for the Indy 500-bound Fernando Alonso in the Monaco Grand Prix this year, McLaren has officially confirmed.

Button, who turned 37 earlier this year, had announced a sabbatical at the end of 2016, his McLaren race seat taken by Stoffel Vandoorne.

But the 2009 champion will now get to return to the McLaren cockpit for a race, with Alonso opting to skip Monaco to contest the IndyCar series’ blue-riband event.

Button won the Monaco Grand Prix back in 2009, and has two more podiums at the street circuit.

