F1: Lewis Hamilton narrowly beats Sebastian Vettel in Belgian Grand Prix

FROM FORMULA1.COM

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton took a narrow victory over Sebastian Vettel in Sunday’s 2017 Formula 1 Pirelli Belgian Grand Prix to slash the Ferrari driver’s championship lead from 14 to seven points. Just 2.3s separated the title rivals at the chequered flag, as Daniel Ricciardo secured an unexpected podium for Red Bull with third place at Spa-Francorchamps.

Hamilton did just what he needed to in his 200th Grand Prix as he scored his 58th career success, but it was an intense nip-and-tuck battle all the way, with Vettel never more than two seconds adrift throughout the 44 laps, and sometimes a lot closer than that.

