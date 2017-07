F1: Lewis Hamilton wins Best Driver ESPY

FROM GRANDPRIX247.COM

Lewis Hamilton was awarded the Best Driver at the 2017 ESPY Awards (Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Award) on Wednesday night in Los Angeles.

The Mercedes driver and triple Formula 1 World Champion emerged tops in the Best Driver after coming up against NHRA drag racing star Ron Capps, Indycar star Simon Pagenaud and Nascar stars Jimmie Johnson and Martin Truex Jr.

