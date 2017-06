F1: Lewis Hamilton wins in Montreal for sixth time

FROM FORMULA1.COM

Lewis Hamilton stormed to his sixth Canadian Game rand Prix victory on Sunday, leading home team mate Valtteri Bottas as Mercedes dominated in Montreal. Third place went to Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo after Ferrari hit trouble early on, with Sebastian Vettel battling back to fourth, his lead in the drivers’ championship cut to from 25 to 12 points.

