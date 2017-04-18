F1: Manor F1 auction date set

Hopes of a last-minute rescue deal to return to F1 ended when Manor’s chief Stephen Fitzpatrick notified the FIA that his outfit was withdrawing from the championship.

Manor’s parent company Just Racing Services ceased trading earlier this year, with the administrators choosing to auction the team’s assets to raise funds to pay creditors.

Two wind tunnel models, five steering wheels, two pop-up trailers and a hospitality trailer and pit equipment are among the thousands of items that will be on offer through auctioneers Gordon Brothers over a four-day period.

