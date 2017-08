F1: Mick Schumacher commemorates father’s win at Spa

Mick Schumacher, the 18-year-old son of seven-time Formula 1 World Champion Michael, will demonstrate of one of his father’s cars at the Belgian Grand Prix this weekend.

Family spokesperson Sabine Kehm confirmed to Reuters that Schumacher Jr will drive a 1994-spec Benetton, to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Michael’s first F1 race win at Spa in 1992.

