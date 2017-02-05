Share This Post

F1: new owners want US street race

FROM USA TODAY
LONDON (AP) — Formula One’s new owners plan to add a street race in the United States in an attempt to improve a sport which they feel stagnated under Bernie Ecclestone’s control.
Chase Carey, who ended Ecclestone’s four-decade reign as F1′s chief executive, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the sport will no longer be run as a “one-man show.”
Carey, though, will be as dogged as the 86-year-old Ecclestone in negotiations with circuits, insisting that less-lucrative races in heartlands like Britain will have to prove they can become more profitable rather than being allowed to renegotiate hosting fees.
