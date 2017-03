F1: Pascal Wehrlein replaced by Antonio Giovinazzi in Australia

Pascal Wehrlein has withdrawn from the Australian Grand Prix due to a lack of fitness and will be replaced by Antonio Giovinazzi.

The German injured his back in a crash at the Race of Champions in January, causing him to miss the first test for Sauber in Barcelona as a result. Giovinazzi was deputized in the first test but Wehrlein returned for the second week, completing four half-days of running.

