F1: Sebastian Vettel bests Lewis Hamilton in Bahrain

FROM FORMULA1.COM

Sebastian Vettel has a clear lead in the drivers’ championship after winning a tense 2017 Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix from Lewis Hamilton on Sunday. A late charge from Hamilton wasn’t quite enough to prevent a splendid Ferrari victory, as his Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas took third.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE