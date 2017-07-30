F1: Sebastian Vettel leads Ferrari one-two finish

FROM FORMULA1.COM

Sebastian Vettel led team mate Kimi Raikkonen home for a Ferrari one-two in Sunday’s Formula 1 Pirelli Magyar Nagydíj 2017. With Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton finishing fourth, it means Vettel extends his championship lead to 14 points heading into the summer break.

On a day when the Silver Arrows had no answer to the Scuderia, despite Vettel complaining of steering issues, Valtteri Bottas took third ahead of Hamilton, just in front of a recovering Max Verstappen, who had been penalised 10 seconds for taking his Red Bull team mate Daniel Ricciardo out of the race on the opening lap.

