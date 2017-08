F1: Sebastian Vettel stays with Ferrari through 2020

FROM RACER.COM

Sebastian Vettel has committed his future to Ferrari until the end of 2020 after signing a new contract.

The four-time world champion’s current deal was due to expire at the end of this season, the end of his initial contract since joining from Red Bull at the start of 2015. However, despite Vettel saying as recently as Thursday that there would be no news for two weeks, Ferrari has now confirmed the German is staying at Maranello for a further three years.

