F1: Valtteri Bottas wins in Austria

FROM FORMULA1.COM

Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas drove a masterly race to secure victory – his second of the season – in Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix, finishing just 0.6s ahead of world championship leader Sebastian Vettel for Ferrari. Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo was third after fending off Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton in the closing stages.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE