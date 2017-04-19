F4: Billy Monger in coma after amputation

British Formula 4 driver Billy Monger is in an induced coma after the Donington Park crash that led to the amputation of his lower legs.

The 17-year-old suffered the horrific injury on Sunday in a high-speed accident in the final F4 race of the weekend, and it took almost two hours to extricate him from the car.

Monger was airlifted to Queen’s Medical Centre, and placed in an induced coma while undergoing surgery.

A statement from the series said Monger’s condition was “critical but stable” and that his vital signs “are showing progress”.

