Fan site handles Matt Kenseth announcement irresponsibly

It looks like Matt Kenseth and Joe Gibbs Racing pulled one over on some of its fans, and a few amateur fan sites, too. It all started when JGR sent out a press release to announce a press conference featuring Matt Kenseth at the NASCAR Hall of Fame, scheduled for April 19.

When word of the presser got out, speculation ran rather rampant that Kenseth was going to announce his retirement, effective at the end of the season, and as a result, Erik Jones would make the move from Furniture Row Racing to inherit Kenseth’s, supposed, vacated No. 20 ride at Gibbs.

Well, here’s to egg on those folks’ faces, especially the amateur fan sites that posted the “fake news” of Kenseth’s retirement. The press conference wound up being a sponsor announcement, announcing Circle K as a new primary sponsor on Kenseth’s No. 20 for several races.

We all jump to conclusions based on stuff we here. It’s human nature, I guess. But the unsubstantiated reporting of a Kenseth retirement by at least one site was very irresponsible. I get it that these types of sites are amateur fan sites, and with that being said, are operated by people who don’t really know what they are doing when it comes to reporting news. Still, these types of sites should shoulder some kind of responsibility if they’re going to present themselves as a NASCAR “news” site.

It’s one thing to speculate a possible retirement or other possibilities for the subject matter of an upcoming press conference, but those “stories” should clearly state in some way that it is based on speculation and/or opinion.

But the story of which I’m referring, and I’m not going to give the host site the benefit of a specific mention, passed a Kenseth retirement off as certain fact. And, unfortunately, some fans fell for it.

I can understand how one may come to the conclusion that the presser was, possibly, to announce Kenseth’s retirement. Heck, I thought it was a possibility. We’re just about three months removed from Carl Edwards’ surprise announcement. Besides, Kenseth is the oldest full-time driver in the Cup Series since the departures of Jeff Gordon, Tony Stewart and Greg Biffle.

But, at the same time, pressers for sponsor announcements are commonplace, and Kenseth has said repeated times recently that he’s not ready to retire or vocalized various versions of something to that effect.

To “report” this speculation as fact is irresponsible. To fans, all I can say is, be careful from where you get your information.

